Sriti Jha Talks About Her Phobias; Says Her Favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Is Shabir Forever

Sriti Jha, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, will be seen in a complete different avatar as she will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress recently spoke about the show, host Rohit Shetty, her phobias and revealed her favourite KKK contestant.

Talking about participating in KKK 12, the actress told ETimes TV that she is excited, thrilled and very nervous as all contestants including her will be putting themselves in an unknown territory and are willing to put themselves in a scary situation. She added that more than anything she is extremely nervous.

When asked if she is mentally and physically prepared to take on the stunts, she feels that how one is feeling and what is their mental state on that particular day, will decide their fate in a particular task. She feels that even after being in a fearful situation, they will enjoy. She said that till the time we are having fun, all is fine.

About working with Rohit Shetty, she said that she is definitely very excited that she is working with him. She added that he seems to be a very cool guy and she is sure it will be a lot of fun and exciting to do stunts in front of him. She further added that he is the face of the show and she is very happy to work with him.

Talking about her phobias ans strategies, Sriti said, "I am scared of everything and it is very difficult for me to choose just one thing. I am scared of most things. My only strategy is to have fun and if I am not winning also it's fine. I want to have a good time."

When asked who her favourite KKK contestant is, she named her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. It has to be recalled that Shabir won Khatron Ke Khiladi 3. She also added if she asked him any tips for the show.

Sriti concluded by saying, "Arre favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I've learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life. I've not taken any tips from him but I know if I ask him, he will ask me to have a good time on the show."