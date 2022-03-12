Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Takes Off With A Puja Before The Grand Launch

Gearing
up
for
the
premiere
of
Star
Bharat's
upcoming
release
of
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa,
producer
Rajan
Shahi
follows
all
the
rituals
to
ensure
good
fortune
to
the
show.
The
show,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
is
scheduled
to
air
March
14
onwards
on
Star
Bharat.
Keeping
up
with
tradition,
the
producer
organised
for
a
puja
and
havan
on
the
sets
of
the
show
itself
with
the
entire
cast
and
crew
to
ensure
Star
Bharat
and
the
show's
grand
success.
The
series
has
been
drawing
attention
for
its
storyline
surrounding
brotherhood
and
family
and
the
popular
actors
in
the
cast.
Starring
in
lead
roles
in
the
show
are
Indian
Heartthrobs
Shaheer
Sheikh,
Anuj
Sachdeva,
Kinshuk
Vaidya
and
the
gorgeous
Hiba
Nawab
along
with
various
others.