Sudesh Berry Bids Adieu To Harphoul Mohini Due To THIS Reason

Colors TV is coming up with a new show Harphoul Mohini soon. The promos of the show are already going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see the show on the small screen. The show stars Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh and Amal Sehrawat in key roles. Let us tell you, Harphoul Mohini also stars senior actor Sudesh Berry, however, the actor has now bid adieu to the upcoming show.

For the unversed, Sudesh Berry was supposed to play the role of Balwant Chaudhary in Harphoul Mohini. Since the show is set against the Haryanvi backdrop, Sudesh found it difficult to ace the Haryanvi dialect and thought that he wouldn't look convincing as Balwant. Hence, Sudesh quit the show.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Sudesh Berry said, "Every actor comes with his own skillset, competence and limitations. People who have worked with me know what I bring to the table. But if someone tells me, 'Oh, you are an actor and it's a challenge for you to play this Haryanvi character'. I am sorry, I am not interested in any challenge. I am not accepting any challenge. I am my own competitor."

While speaking about his exit, Sudesh said that he didn't want to blot his career by trying a thing which is even more difficult for him. He said, "People appreciate me as an actor and I don't want anyone to say ki iss kirdaar mein mujhe dekh kar maza nahi aaya. I didn't know that I would not be able to improvise and live the character."

Let us tell you, Sudesh Berry has now been replaced by Tej Sapru in Harphoul Mohini. Talking about Sudesh, he has acted in several TV shows such as Mahabharat, Kashish, Suraag, Yug, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many others.