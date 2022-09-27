Sumbul Touqeer On Gashmeer Mahajani's Performance In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: It Gave Me Goosebumps

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani were seen together in Imlie. The duo shared great on and off screen bond. Fans too loved the duo's chemistry on screen. However, Gashmeer decided to quit the show citing career growth. Post his exit, Fahmaan Khan entered the show.

Currently, Gashmeer is seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. His performance has impressed judges and audiences. Recently, he dedicated his performance to his family and his act impressed judges and viewers. While talking to India-Forums, Sumbul reacted to the same and said that she is aware of his struggle. She added that his performance gave her goosebumps.

The actress said, "Well, I saw Gashmeer's performance for the family week. We've been very close to each other and have shot for a long period. We had discussed about our struggles and I already know about his back story and when I watched his act for the family week special, it gave me goosebumps."She concluded by saying, "It feels nice to see your co-star going out there and connecting with audiences. I wish him all the luck and want him to get extremely successful in whatever project he takes up."

Meanwhile, Sumbul will be seen participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The makers released a promo featuring the actress and fans are super excited about the same.