Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Requests Fans To Not Vote For Her; Says She Is Losing Her Identity

In a shocking turn of events, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father has now dropped a message for her fans (SumbulSquad). The actress’ dad has asked them to not vote for her this week as she is losing her identity on Bigg Boss 16. It must be noted that Sumbul is nominated for this week’s eviction and her father wants her to come out of the BB house as soon as possible.

He pointed out that she gets nominated every week and is saved by her fans. However, he is now worried about his daughter and everyone’s beloved 'Imlie’ getting lost in the house. Touqueer’s father is clearly worried about her well-being and doesn’t want to see her cry on the show. Take a look at his video HERE

For the unversed, Sumbul has been accused of being 'obsessed’ with Shalin Bhanot. The actress was also reprimanded by Salman during Weekend Ka Vaar for her possessive behavior during Shalin and MC Stan’s fight last week. This was closely followed by Sumbul's father telling her to break all connections with Shalin and Tina Datta. This led to Sumbul ending her friendship with Shalin following which the latter was seen saying mean things about her during the nomination task.

In the meantime, Sumbul's fans aren't happy with the makers targeting her. They are accusing them of constantly pushing this narrative about the actress being obsessed with Bhanot. Many celebs such as Gaurav Chopra have also come out in Sumbul's support and slammed the makers for 'shaming' a young girl on national television.

Gupta expressed his displeasure by tweeting, "Has #biggboss not heard of #nomeansno? Why are they trying to insinuate that a young girl likes someone romantically when she s vehemently saying no. To the point of disgracing and emotionally tormenting her. Haven't we all seen possessive friendships in school and college?"

Even Rahul Vaidya expressed concern and said he was sympathizing with the actress as she is surrounded by evil sharks in the house. The singer tweeted, "Today I genuinely felt bad for Sumbul. She is young kid and everyone just rags her!!! Big boss should have a minimum age of 22/24 to enter the house. Sumbul is amongst evil shark (sic).”