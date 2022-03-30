Sumona Chakravarti To Quit The Kapil Sharma Show For THIS Reason?

Sumona Chakravarti, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show since its inception, might be quitting the popular comedy show. The actress has received a lot of love from fans playing the role of Kapil Sharma's love interest on the show and entertaining the audience with her quirky chemistry with the show's host. But it looks like she has finally decided to move on and explore other opportunities.

According to various reports, Chakravarti has bagged a new travel show named Shonar Bengal. The 10-part travelogue will air on Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest. The actress will host the show which explores the rich state of Bengal and its lesser-known stories.

In a recent interview with The Tribune, Sumona expressed her excitement about hosting the travel show and shared that when the team reached out to her with the offer, she couldn't contain her excitement to be a part of the show.

Sumona said, "I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood but from a distance. This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show.”

She went on to add, "When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal.”

The actress concluded by stating that she is extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about her roots and uncover all the hidden gems that the magnificent state has to offer.