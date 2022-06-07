Sunil Grover Says 'Mera Dil Wapas Dhadak Raha Hai'; Adds Post Surgery How His Perspective Towards Life Changed

Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery in January this year, which left fans shocked. The actor was discharged after being hospitalised for few days and, now, he is back to work. He said that it feels nice to be back to work. Sunil recently completed shooting for his film Blackout.

While talking to Times Of India, Sunil spoke about resuming work and revealed how his perspective towards life has changed post surgery. Talking about his health scare, Sunil revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. Later he had to take an advance check-up as he started feeling uneasy and his doctor suspected some trouble in his heart.



The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I underwent surgery. Whatever was good for me had to be done. Mera dil wapas dhadak raha hai aur mujhe breathe karne mein aur zyada maza aa raha hai (smiles). I am feeling healthier and more energetic. I am more focused, value work much more and the luxury of going back to the set."

The actor agreed to the fact that this phased changed him and his perspective towards life and work.

He said, "For 15 days after the surgery, I became extremely humble and full of gratitude (laughs!). Bada hi sweet ho gaya tha main aur aisa lag raha tha ki sabki respect karu, life hai gratitude rakho. Now, I feel the intensity has become less, but it's still there and will remain till the end."

Sunil said that in the industry, the actors put make-up and outfit of the day and face the camera with a smile on their face, but no one bothers about what's going on inside. He added that there is a parallel universe that's running at its own pace inside them, and they mostly choose to stay blissfully ignorant of it. He added that they tend to forget the truth, which he too did. They get caught up in their routine, work, commitments, and this life race and forget to be grateful for what they actually have.

Sunil said, "But I have realised now that gratitude is important. If you can drink water when you want, you are lucky, if you can sit up on your bed by yourself, you are lucky, if you can walk to the bathroom without anyone's help, you are lucky. When you are lying in the ICU, and having to take the help of another person for these small little things that you take for granted every day, that is when you realise how lucky you have been all this while. Once that realisation strikes, everything else - fame, career, money - feels like a bonus! After this experience, I would like to tell everyone to take care of our health, be grateful for what we have and live with love... that's about it."

Does this mean that that the comedian has abandoned his carefree persona. Well, the answer is no, and this is evident from his latest post in which he photoshopped picture of his character Gutthi in a designer swan-style outfit and captioned it 'French Riviera'. The picture went viral and people were left rolling out with laughter.

When asked about the same, Sunil said that he has seen celebrities dressed beautifully for the festival, which he appreciates, but he also wants to know about the film screenings at the festival. He added that he just wanted to put out a message on that, and he did that in his own style.

Sunil, who is currently busy with films, has been away from television. He said that what you are doing matters and not the medium. He added that if you are enjoying work and people are appreciating it, then the platform ceases to matter. Sunil concluded by saying that he will definitely take up a TV project if something good comes his way.