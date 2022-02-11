Sunil Grover Updates About His Health Post Bypass Surgery; Says ‘Meri Chal Rahi Hai Healing’

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover was rushed to hospital in January due to chest pain. After examination, doctors found out that the actor had suffered a heart attack and was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Notably, after 12 days of hospitalization, Grover underwent angioplasty as there were 100 per cent blockages in 2 arteries and 70 to 90 per cent blockages in the third artery. Because of such critical condition, he was advised to undergo bypass surgery.

After learning about his ill-health, Sunil Grover fans started expressing their concern about him on social media. And now, after a long time, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sunil has finally opened up about his health and revealed that he is recovering rapidly.

The Bharat actor took to Twitter and thanked all his well-wishers by adding humour to his tweet. Sunil Grover tweeted, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!"

Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,

Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling!

Thoko taali! ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 10, 2022

Several fans and celebrities wished him a speedy recovery. Sunil's dear friend and comedian Kiku Sharda replied, "Aap heal karo , swasth raho,khush raho mere bhai, Aapke successful treatment ke liye , meri oor se badhai !! Thoko once more."

Kapil Sharma Expresses Concern Over Sunil Grover's Health; The Comedian Shares Statement

Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care bhaiji ..aur ek dum healthy ho jao jaldi ..."

Sunil Grover Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Talking about Sunil Grover, the actor started his acting career by doing small roles in films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Main Hoon Na, Ghajini and so on. He shot to fame with the role of Gutthi in the show Comedy Nights With Kapil. He also featured in several shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol 9, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Gangs Of Filmistan and so on.