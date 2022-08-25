Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Krushna Abhishek For Exiting TKSS: 'Kya Karoge Bahar Jaake? Wohi B & C Grade Filmein'

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with the new season. Recently, Kapil Sharma had teased fans with his new look from the upcoming season of the show. Also, Archana Puran Singh had shared BTS promo clip of the show. Kapil had also shared a few pictures from photoshoot that also featured Archana and captioned it as, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh ❤️ #tkss #behindthescenes 🤩." While all these have been good news, Krushna Abhishek not being a part of the show has been disappointing. The actor is not a part of the show because of contractual/ monetary issue.

In a video, comedian Sunil Pal has strongly reacted to the same and expressed his disappointment with his decision. He took a dig at Krushna by asking what will he do now?

He said, "Kyun karte hai aise sab log. Kapil Sharma show acha chal raha hai, aapko acha kaam mil raha hai, paise bhi. (Why do people do it? Kapil Sharma how has been doing well and you are getting good work and money.)"He further added, "Aapko bahar se 100 guna jyada mil raha hai. Kya karoge bahar jaake? Wahi chote-mote serial, B and C grade filmein? Kya hojata hai inn logo ko? (You're earning 100 percent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do after leaving this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films? What happens to such people?)"

Apparently, the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show will start in September with new format. New characters will be joining the show. It is also being said that India's Laughter Challenge's contestant Gaurav Dubey might be seen in the show.