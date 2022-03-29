Superstar Singer 2: Arunita Kanjilal Of Indian Idol 12 Appointed As A Captain Of Upcoming Singing Show

Arunita Kanjilal has become a popular name in every household after she participated in Indian Idol 12. The singer caught everyone's attention with her melodious voice. It has to be noted that she was the first runner-up of the show. After Indian Idol 12, the singer received several offers in the music industry.

And now, Arunita Kanjilal is all set to feature in an upcoming singing-reality show Superstar Singer Season 2. The Indian Idol 12 finalist will be seen as the captain in the upcoming show. Arunita is very much happy as she got such a big opportunity.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Arunita Kanjilal expressed her happiness by saying, "I'm extremely excited to begin this journey with Superstar Singer - 2 as a captain along with my friends and contemporaries Pawandeep, Danish, and Sayali. All of us will be joining Salman Ali, the OG Captain of the show (smiles). It feels like yesterday when the four of us were jamming together at every given opportunity and it's now that we realize that it only helped us grow as individuals and as singers. While there will always be a healthy competition amongst us, we know our individual strengths and we intend to extend our learnings and knowledge to the young contestants on the show. Can't wait for the viewers to meet this season's contestants - I am sure they will be blown away with the talent just like me."

Arunita is currently in the US with Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish for a musical tour. Apart from that, the singer was also in the news for her alleged relationship with Indian Idol 12 co-contestant and winner Pawandeep. Let us tell you, they rubbished the dating reports and said that they are just good friends. Now, after this news, Arunita Kanjilal fans are very excited to see her as a captain in Superstar Singer 2.