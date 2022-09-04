Superstar Singer 2 Winner: Mohammad Faiz From Jodhpur Takes Home The Trophy!

Superstar Singer 2, Sony TV's homegrown kids singing reality show, has finally found this season's 'Singing Ka Kal'! With an extraordinary showcase of India's young singing prodigies, The Grand Finale of Superstar Singer 2 has been an exceptional one. Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur has been declared as the winner and took home the coveted Superstar Singer 2 trophy.

The 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz was also awarded with a cheque of INR 15 lakhs from Sony TV, along with the coveted trophy. Also, each one of the top 6 finalist who has charmed their way into the audience's hearts through the entire season will receive a one-year subscription from BYJU's classes, and a one-year supply of cheese from Go Cheese respectively.

Mohammad Faiz, who was titled as the 'Future Voice of Romance' by Akshay Kumar and other B-town celebrities, brought alive his passion for music on stage through his mesmerizing performances. With his first performance on the song 'Khamoshiyan' in the audition round, Faiz found a special place in the hearts of the judges and audience alike. He also received the title of 'India's young singing sensation' from judge Himesh Reshammiya who also gave him an opportunity with his first ever singing break - Merre Liye.

"Being on Superstar Singer 2 is an achievement by itself. When I gave the auditions, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I will not only be in the TOP 6 but also win the coveted trophy. It still feels like a dream to me. I would like to thank all the viewers and my fans i.e., Faizians who have showered me with so much of love and votes. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made my journey on Superstar Singer 2 truly special, especially all the judges and my captain Arunita di, who has been my pillar of strength," said Mohammad Faiz, who is only high after winning the Superstar Singer 2 title.