Surbhi Chandna Recalls Taarak Mehta Days & Meeting Munmun Dutta; Talks About Bigg Boss 15's Potential Winner

Surbhi Chandna, who made her debut in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, became a household name with the show Ishqbaaz. The actress recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger along with other celebrities like Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Singh and Vishal Singh. The actress recalled TMKOC days and opened up about meeting Munmun Dutta after working with her in TMKOC.

Surbhi said that they had great fun in Bigg Boss house and recalled how while doing TMKOC she was so naïve that she did not have the guts to go and talk to Munmun.

The actress said, "We had a great time inside the house. I've a little history with Munmun. When I had come into this industry, I had done a small cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I was very naive and raw. It was my first experience on TV and the clips from that show are still viral on social media. People who don't know, they think oh my God Surbhi Taarak Mehta mein aayi thi... I was so chubby and I was very young. I still have that memory where I was in my makeup and Munmun passed in front of my room and I was watching her from inside. I told myself oh my God she is so fair, she's so pretty. And when I saw her here in Bigg Boss I was like what beautiful memories I have with her. She told me 'yaar Surbhi Mujhe Pata he nahi tha Tu Taarak Mehta mein aayi thi'. I see those videos now on social media."

She said that after TMKOC, she completed her education and did Qubool Hai. She added that it felt good sitting with Munmun, who is experienced artist and a big name.

Surbhi said, "Taarak happened to me when I was very young and I didn't have the guts to go and speak to Munmun at that point of time. I went there to do a job and I saw for the first time how efficiently everyone sits on the sets and did their lines. From Dilip Joshi ji to Munmun Dutta, I did not have the guts to talk to all of them, I would talk to them during the scenes but not otherwise. I would fumble also during my dialogues but they were very warm. When I saw her yesterday, I said 'Oh my God'. I had a journey post Taarak Mehta also. After Taarak Mehta, I completed my studies, did my MBA and job, then Qubool Hai happened to me when I shifted my career. It all came back to me in a flashback and I said today I am here sitting with her. She's an experienced artist and a big name. In fact, people love her as Babitaji and people on the sets also referred to her by that name the other day by mistake. She has made that mark for herself. It felt amazing that I've also come a long way."

Among the four challengers, she feels Munmun and Akanksha can be Bigg Boss contestants. She feels that Munmun is khatarnak, strong competition and will give tough fight.

Surbhi said that she enjoys watching the show and she is a big fan of it. She revealed that she has been offered Bigg Boss every year and now the channel has become her family. She added that she will do Bigg Boss when she feels she is totally fine to open cards as Surbhi Chandna as an individual.

She feels that this season unfortunately, she has not been able to see the potential winner, like previous seasons. Although she said that she can't pick a name, but she feels that a few people have had tremendous growth. She said Umar and Shamita have managed to fight and survive, and finds Tejasswi good at times when she does tasks and likes Karan. She finds Abhijit Bichukale really good as he has a rawness and innocence to him till the time he doesn't cross the line. She also feels that Nishant is doing well.