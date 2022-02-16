Surbhi Jyoti Reacts To Dating Rumours With Pearl V Puri; Reveals If She Had To Face Any Suggestive Comments

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular and talented actresses in the television industry. The actress, who became a household name with Qubool Hai, went on to do several shows. Her performance in Naagin 3 was appreciated and fans loved her jodi with Pearl V Puri. The actress was linked with both the actors. Recently, while talking to Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi spoke about the link-up rumours. She also revealed if she had to face any suggestive comments in the industry.

Regading the link-up rumours, she recalled how Karan Singh Grover had warned her and welcomed her to the industry.



Surbhi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "One rumour that came in the beginning was that I am having an affair with Karan (Singh Grover). He then said, 'Welcome to the industry. It's going to happen like that'. I was like 'ok'. To that point till Pearl, mere sabke saath affair chala hain (I was linked to all the actresses I worked with) (she laughs). People so much want me to date him and marry. We used to see those edits and everything and laugh. It's so funny."

When asked if these rumours bothered her initially, she said that she was surprised and shocked rather because he (Karan) was married. She added that she is very optimistic person and doesn't pursue negative thought. She further added that it is difficult to make her sad as she choose, segregate and compartmentalize herself.

About dealing with such things, she said that she thinks of a better situation that's going to happen and a worse situation that didn't happen.

When asked if she faced any suggestive comments or any inappropriate offers, she feels that such things should not surprise people as it has been happening and because of this, people have guts to ask you the same thing. She also revealed that she did face suggestive comment in the industry.

She concluded by saying, "They started saying that things would have been so much easier if you start dating me. So, I said, 'I would rather have difficult things'. I am very blunt. Of course, I never got any work through that person."