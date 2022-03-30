Swaragini's Varun Kapoor Has No Plans To Return To TV; Says His Brother's Demise Changed Him As A Person

Varun Kapoor, who became a household name with the show Swaragini, was recently seen in Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt. Before the film, Varun has taken a four-year break. While taking to the Times Of india, the actor said that he took a calculated risk so that he could do something more than just the repeated roles and characters on television. He feels that his decision worked as he bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

Varun is only looking ahead and has no plans of returning to TV anytime soon. The actor revealed that his brother's untimely demise (in a plane crash in 2020), made him realise that there is a lot more to life than just one's career. He added that it also changed him as a person.

Varun said that a lot of people asked him about the break, to which he felt that if he doesn't move away from something, then it will not be possible to explore options.

He was quoted by the leading daily "Television industry works in such a fashion that it gives you no time to do anything else. So, it was a calculated risk I took and it seems to have worked. I got a chance to work in a Hindi film, which I would never have if I had not taken a break. Besides, people still remember me for my roles on the small screen. I didn't want to continue doing the same kind of work, which is why I took a break."

Varun said that a lot of people from the small screen have made a transition to Bollywood, and many have been hugely successful too. He added that the film industry is ready to accept you if you are ready to work hard, and success won't come to you instantly, but you need to be patient and persistent.

The actor said that yhe entertainment industry is not about you; it's about the director's vision and how they want to see you. He feels that If the person fit into their vision, there is no way that he/she won't get work.

The actor said that the pandemic was tough for everyone but 2020 was devastating for his family as his brother passed away in a plane crash in Australia, and the way things were at the time, they couldn't even go there on time. He added that, that incident completely changed him as a person.

Varun said, "I have become more responsible now. I remain in touch with my parents a lot more and often visit Ahmedabad to spend time with them. Their health and happiness are my responsibility now and I make sure I do my best. I've realised that you can never succeed in life alone. There are so many people who contribute towards your success-personal or professional. That is why it is important to be with people, grow with them, learn from them and make them happy. You never know who is there in our lives for how long."

He said that as a family, they all are very spiritual, which helped them cope with the loss better, and they now try to find happiness in small things.

The actor further said that the pandemic made him stop and pause and think where he wanted to go. He added that the personal loss reinforced the fact that you can't rush in life. Varun concluded by saying that he wants to be a constant learner and get better as an actor and a person.