Swaran Ghar: Sangita Ghosh & Ajay React To Viral Scene; Here's How Actress Responded To Kamya's Tweet

Recently, a scene featuring Sangita from Swaran Ghar went viral on social media. In the viral video, Swarna (Sangita) is seem throwing her dupatta across her shoulders which accidentally gets stuck in between the table fan, because of which she gets pulled with force and her neck gets choked as the noose tightens. Ajit (Ajay Chuadhary) struggles to save her and he is seen tearing the dupatta by biting it. In no time, the video went viral on social media and netizens called it bizarre.

Television actresses, Kamya Panjabi and Kavita Kaushik reacted to the same. Kamya tweeted, "This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to Films and web." Kavita wrote, "No, not all of us we don't @iamkamyapunjabi,we improvise when given bad scripts, we agree to wrap our shows instead of fooling the audience ,we put our foot down for many things and are simply replaced by more 'adjusting' and 'less fee demanding actors'!"



Now, the show's actors- Sangita and Ajay have responded to the same. Sangita also reacted to Kamya's tweet.

Regarding the scene, Sangita told Indian Express, "I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually."

On the other hand, Ajay accepted that he was taken aback when he started getting messages from his friends and family about the viral video. The actor confessed that he never wanted to go viral for this reason and said that at the end of the day, you can just smile at it. He added that what had to go on air, already did and hopes that people do realise that it was just a scene. He added that people shouldn't judge actors and the show based on it.

Sangita mentioned that the intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned and the team has already realised where they went wrong. She added that as actors, they do not have the last word but she thinks that everyone will be careful next time.

Ajay, on the other hand, said that because of tight schedule, sometimes one doesn't have time to have lengthy debates with the team. He added that there are a lot of limitations and they have to just do their job. However, he said that he will think more before shooting another scene next time.

Coming back to Kamya's tweet, Sangita said, "The show is a progressive one and has been lauded for its content. Yes, we faltered but that doesn't mean we are not doing good work. Television has been instrumental in taking up so many sensitive topics. I, myself, have done some amazing work.

TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop

Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Anushka Sen Make It To 'Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022'

On concluding note, Ajay laughed at fans' comments that he should bag a toothpaste ad, given he has such strong teeth and said that he has already done two ads, and is open for more.