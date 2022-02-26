Swaran Ghar: Sangita Ghosh Says Her In-Laws Don’t Interfere In Her Work; Read Statement

Sangita Ghosh, who was last seen in Divya Drishti is all set to make her TV comeback opposite Ronit Roy with the show Swaran Ghar. She is playing the role of Ronit's wife Swaran and a mother of three grown-up boys. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Sangita shared that she was quite apprehensive before accepting the offer, as the actress was worried if she would look convincing as the mother of three grown-up kids.

For the unversed, Sangita Ghosh got married to Polo player Shailendra Singh Rathore in 2011. Since then, she has not been working in the TV industry continuously. When asked about how she manages work and personal life, the actress said that her family is very much supportive and her in-laws never interfere in her work.

The actress said, "Yes, I maintain a balance in my personal and professional life. And I am able to do it because I have a very good and supportive family. It is a family which includes my mother, my extended family which includes my in-laws. From the time I've got married they have never asked why I am working, which role I am doing or why I am doing. They all get very excited when I do a new show or a new project. I am really blessed that way where I don't need to talk to convince anyone to let me work. My husband is also very supportive towards my profession and he tells me I am free to do whatever I feel like doing, but for me and my husband, family comes first. I actually learnt this quality from my husband that family is always the priority. You need to make an effort to be in touch to stay in touch."

Due to work, Sangita has to stay away from her house. Hence, staying in a long-distance marriage has been very much difficult for her. We must say that the actress managed to stay connected with her husband and family. Whenever she gets two days off, she travels to Jaipur and meets her husband. Apart from that, she also goes to see her mother as. Sangita Ghosh said, "Whether you are living together or are in a long-distance relationship there are ups and downs and we deal with it."

Talking about Sangita Ghosh's career, she has acted in TV shows such as Daraar, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Sambhav Asambhav, Bhram, Divya Drishti and so on.