Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri Enters The Show As Wildcard Contestant Leaving Other Girls Shocked

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. In the show, Mika Singh is seen hunting a life partner for himself. Contestants in the show are seen trying to impress Mika. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan entered the show as special guests and gave advise to the contestants. There were reports that Akanksha Puri, who was seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh, will be entering the show as wildcard entry. Well, the reports turned out to be true!

Akanksha made a damakedaar entry, leaving the girls shocked. The makers released a promo, in which she was also seen challenging the other girls.

In the promo video, Shaan is seen introducing Akanksha (without mentioning her name initially) as a wildcard contestant and said that she is one of Mika's closest friends over the years. He added that there were also rumours of their link-up. Shaan says, "Woh aapki purani dost hain, almost 10 saal purani aapki dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gaya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swaymvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gaya hai."

Post introduction, the actress makes a grand entry leaving everyone shocked. She challenges the girls by saying, "King ki Queen toh ek he hogi. So here I am."

It has to be recalled that in April 2021, many speculated that the duo got engaged after they were spotted together in a puja. Akanskah had clarified that Mika had organnised 'akhand paath' at his residence and she was invited for the same. She also spoke about their bond and said that they know each other for more than 12 years and share a strong bond.

She had said to ETimes TV, "I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else!! And coincidentally this was on April fool's day, so people thought it's some prank, but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!! Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond!! But definitely, we are not engaged, nor we have any such plans."

Akanksha will indeed be a tough competition to other girls as she knows Mika since a long time!