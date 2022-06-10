Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh On Thoughts That Celebs Don't Marry Their Partner After Show Wraps Up

Popular singer Mika Singh has finally decided to find his partner in Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, the show which will be aired on Star Bharat soon. It is hosted by Shaan and several celebrity guests will be gracing the show. Recently, Mika spoke about the show and revealed what he thinks about the popular thought that celebrities don't marry their partners after the show wraps up.

In an interview ETimes TV, Mika mentioned that all girls who are coming on the show know that they are coming to be his life partner and they know that he is an established name. The singer is okay if a girl wants to get married to him for his name and fame. He feels nothing is wrong in it as everyone wants to marry someone who is well to do and settled, even parents also look for a bride or groom who is well settled in life, nobody wants their kids to marry a struggler.



The singer is ready to give up his bachelorhood and also shared that all the celebrities who have come on the show are his family as they are part of his life and hence they are part of his life's decision.

He said, "Daler paaji, is my brother and like a father figure to me, Shaan I've known for more than 20 years now, Kapil Sharma is my brother, Bhumi, Jaspinder Narula ji, Farah Khan or Raveena Tandon, I share very close bond with all these people and that's why they are here. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends."

Reacting to the popular thought that celebrities don't marry after the show wraps up, the singer said, "I would like to tell all the people who will be watching the show that after seeing the previous Swayamvar they must be thinking that celebrities don't end up getting married to their partners after the show. They breakup after the show. But I would like to say that divorces and breakups are a part of life. People are getting divorced after being married for 20 years, having kids and all. So they should not doubt our shows. There are so many beautiful jodis who part ways within 2 years of marriage as they don't get along and sometimes I feel bad for them."

He said that in today's time, the thinking of people has changed a lot and today's youth has become very broad minded. Also, if they don't get along, they happily part ways.

Hina Khan Heads To Shoot For Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti; Is Urfi Javed Making A Wild Card Entry In The Show?

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot

Talking about experience of meeting girls, he said, "I am getting along with the girls. When I am on a date with them whatever you have seen in the promos all that is real. It is all organic. With all the dates, my relationship with the girls is getting stronger. I am giving a lot of importance to my bonding with the girls I am meeting and how good friends we have become. But the toughest part of the show is to eliminate people or ask them that we don't have a future together."