Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh On Thoughts That Celebs Don't Marry Their Partner After Show Wraps Up
Popular singer Mika Singh has finally decided to find his partner in Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, the show which will be aired on Star Bharat soon. It is hosted by Shaan and several celebrity guests will be gracing the show. Recently, Mika spoke about the show and revealed what he thinks about the popular thought that celebrities don't marry their partners after the show wraps up.
In
an
interview
ETimes
TV,
Mika
mentioned
that
all
girls
who
are
coming
on
the
show
know
that
they
are
coming
to
be
his
life
partner
and
they
know
that
he
is
an
established
name.
The
singer
is
okay
if
a
girl
wants
to
get
married
to
him
for
his
name
and
fame.
He
feels
nothing
is
wrong
in
it
as
everyone
wants
to
marry
someone
who
is
well
to
do
and
settled,
even
parents
also
look
for
a
bride
or
groom
who
is
well
settled
in
life,
nobody
wants
their
kids
to
marry
a
struggler.
The
singer
is
ready
to
give
up
his
bachelorhood
and
also
shared
that
all
the
celebrities
who
have
come
on
the
show
are
his
family
as
they
are
part
of
his
life
and
hence
they
are
part
of
his
life's
decision.
He said, "Daler paaji, is my brother and like a father figure to me, Shaan I've known for more than 20 years now, Kapil Sharma is my brother, Bhumi, Jaspinder Narula ji, Farah Khan or Raveena Tandon, I share very close bond with all these people and that's why they are here. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends."
Reacting to the popular thought that celebrities don't marry after the show wraps up, the singer said, "I would like to tell all the people who will be watching the show that after seeing the previous Swayamvar they must be thinking that celebrities don't end up getting married to their partners after the show. They breakup after the show. But I would like to say that divorces and breakups are a part of life. People are getting divorced after being married for 20 years, having kids and all. So they should not doubt our shows. There are so many beautiful jodis who part ways within 2 years of marriage as they don't get along and sometimes I feel bad for them."
He said that in today's time, the thinking of people has changed a lot and today's youth has become very broad minded. Also, if they don't get along, they happily part ways.
Talking about experience of meeting girls, he said, "I am getting along with the girls. When I am on a date with them whatever you have seen in the promos all that is real. It is all organic. With all the dates, my relationship with the girls is getting stronger. I am giving a lot of importance to my bonding with the girls I am meeting and how good friends we have become. But the toughest part of the show is to eliminate people or ask them that we don't have a future together."