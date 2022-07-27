Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Netizens Criticise Show & Call It Fake After Akanksha Puri Won; Actress Reacts

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti had been in the news since its inception. Mika Singh's swayamvar kickstarted about a month ago with much fanfare and had gorgeous girls from all over the country were seen impressing the popular singer. Two girls Prantika Das and Neet Mahal along with the wild card entry Akanksha Puri made it to the finale.

Akanksha, who knew Mika since 13 years won the show, which has irked some of the netizens, who called the show fake. Many of them even called it pre-planned, scripted and even asked that if he had to choose Akanksha, why the swayamvar!

Take a look at a few comments.

Shre_316: Contract kitne months ka kiya hai 📝.

Cousin.in: Real or fake 🤥.

Laung_gawacha: Biggest scam of 2022😂.

Pradeep_yadav197: Aap n sach main shadi ki hai, yeh paise k liye timepass chal raha hai.

_.anfisa._11: Everything was planned between uhh and mika ridiculous... fake show 👎.

Arpitalovelace_._._: This is so unfair..agr yehi krna tha to swayamvar kiya hi ku baki ladkiyon k mazak bnane🤷‍♀️.

Akanksha has reacted to the same and said that it was not pre-planned and said it's not a sham.The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time.

"I have been getting these messages, but all I can say is that, it's not true! My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild-card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven't dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can't get married just after completing some tasks on a show. So, I am looking forward to spending quality time with Mika and getting to know him better."