Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Ravi Dubey & Karan Patel Approached To Host Mika Singh’s Swayamvar

Singer
Mika
Singh
is
all
set
to
search
for
his
life
partner
on
national
television
through
a
new
reality
show
Swayamvar
-
Mika
Di
Vohti.
The
show
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
May
8,
2022
on
Star
Bharat,
and
fans
are
excited
to
see
the
show
on
the
small
screen.
Amidst
all,
the
makers
have
not
yet
finalised
the
host
of
Swayamvar
-
Mika
Di
Vohti
as
they
are
still
in
search
of
it.
According
to
ETimes
TV
report,
the
makers
have
approached
Karan
Patel
and
Ravi
Dubey
to
host
the
reality
show,
which
will
help
the
singer
to
find
his
soulmate.
A
source
informed
the
portal
that
either
Ravi
Dubey
or
Karan
Patel
will
host
the
show.
Makers
are
currently
in
talks
with
both
of
them,
and
if
everything
falls
in
place
then
one
of
them
will
be
seen
hosting
Mika
Singh's
swayamvar.
Earlier,
in
an
interaction
with
the
portal,
Mika
Singh
revealed
that
he
has
said
no
to
at
least
150
marriage
proposals
in
the
last
20
years.
Hence,
it
would
be
interesting
to
see
whom
Mika
Singh
will
choose
as
his
better
half.
Talking
about
the
sensational
singer,
he
has
sung
several
songs
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
Some
of
his
notable
songs
are
'Jumme
Ki
Raat',
'Dekha
Jo
Tujhe
Yaar',
'Subah
Hone
Na
De' and
so
on.