Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Ravi Dubey & Karan Patel Approached To Host Mika Singh’s Swayamvar

Singer Mika Singh is all set to search for his life partner on national television through a new reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The show is all set to premiere on May 8, 2022 on Star Bharat, and fans are excited to see the show on the small screen.

Amidst all, the makers have not yet finalised the host of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti as they are still in search of it. According to ETimes TV report, the makers have approached Karan Patel and Ravi Dubey to host the reality show, which will help the singer to find his soulmate.

A source informed the portal that either Ravi Dubey or Karan Patel will host the show. Makers are currently in talks with both of them, and if everything falls in place then one of them will be seen hosting Mika Singh's swayamvar. Earlier, in an interaction with the portal, Mika Singh revealed that he has said no to at least 150 marriage proposals in the last 20 years. Hence, it would be interesting to see whom Mika Singh will choose as his better half.

Talking about the sensational singer, he has sung several songs in the Indian film industry. Some of his notable songs are 'Jumme Ki Raat', 'Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar', 'Subah Hone Na De' and so on.