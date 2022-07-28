Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Clocks 14 Yrs: Asit Reveals No Channel Wanted It & It Took 6 Yrs To Crack Deal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and longest-running shows on television. The popular sitcom has completed 14 successful years. On this occasion, the creator/producer of the show Asit Modi, recently spoke with Indian Express about his initial struggle to get the show aired on television and also revealed how they deal with criticism.

Talking about the initial struggle, Asit revealed that no channel was ready to accept the show, as the show's concept was comedy and back then (2008), the television industry was ruled by saas-bahu dramas. But they believed in their concept and knew that it will strike a chord with audience, and it did. The producer is glad that they managed to do what they decided to do.

Having started his journey in 2002, Asit added that it took them six years to strike the deal with SAB TV. The producer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sony Pictures was re-formatting SAB as a comedy channel, and the then COO NP Singh asked me if I wanted to do something. He liked the concept but there was no budget and I knew I would run into losses. However, my wife and my team assured me that this was something that will work. Hence I accepted it as a challenge, listening to my inner belief. We kept working hard and it's already been 14 years. It feels like we just started yesterday."

His struggle didn't end as the audience rejected the show initially, as they were used to kitchen dramas and there was no saasu maa in the show. Instead of haveli, the set was a society and the storyline had no major drama plots. However, later the viewers realised that the show was about them. Asit said that after a couple of months, they saw that Jethalal was them and the neighbours were actually people around them. It was then the viewers connected with the show and they showered love.

Asit also spoke about the casting of the show, which he felt was perfect and added to the success of the show. The producer added the it took six months to finalise the cast and revealed as they wanted actors who suit the characters.



He said, "I had worked with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani too had been doing theatre. Even then, most of them had no experience working on a daily show and it took us time to get into the grind. Tappu Sena, the kids, were all new and I think they brought a different energy to the table. The actors made the show reach newer heights."

While the team is going strong for 14 years and getting love from a lot of viewers, of late a few of them have been showing displeasure over the storyline. When asked if the criticism hurt, he concluded by saying, "Not at all. If they love us, they have all the rights to give their harsh feedback. Also, if you look at social media, everything is just too negative. We, as a team do not take the trolling too seriously. However, we do take in consideration honest reviews and immediately work on it. We do believe that one has to keep on evolving. As for criticism, we take it with utmost sportsman spirit."