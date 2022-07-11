Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aishwarya Sakhuja Confirms Auditioning For Dayaben’s Role

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. There were reports that the makers are in hunt of new actress to replace Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben's role. But recently, it was also said that the makers have paused the casting of Daya's role.

A few days ago, it was said that Aishwarya Sakhuja had auditioned for Dayaben's role. The actress now has confirmed the same and revealed what made her to audition for the show.

Aishwarya also revealed to ETimes TV that she doesn't know if she is doing TMKOC or not as she had tested for it 20-25 days before, but hasnt got a call yet.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I had auditioned 20-25 days back. I can sense some kind of urgency when they are casting Dayaben's character. So I was called to audition for the role. Usually, we get a call back within like a week's time. But since it's been that long, I don't think I am doing it."

Aishwarya said that the role was challenging as it is an iconic character and she had never done a role that has Gujarati accent.

She said, "I loved it, the casting person loved it. We were laughing by the end of it. The idea of going ahead and testing for something like this... it's an iconic character first. Secondly, for me I haven't done anything like this - the Gujarati accent, to get energy like that, who is loud. So the idea was to challenge me and I went ahead and auditioned."

About her preparations for the role, Aishwarya said that she watched a few scenes, but she didn't want to copy her way of talking and accent. She added that she wanted to make it more relatable because she will be stepping into another actor's shoes so the quality traits need to be the same. The actress said that Dayaben is a really mad character, and that's completely opposite to her in real life.

Regarding the current commitments, she said that she is auditioning 'left, right and centre', so she is hoping to get a good role be it on TV, the web or in films. She added that her audition phase is on right now. Aishwarya said that she is busy doing theatre so that kind of confidence is also coming from there, and she has been honing her craft for the past few months.