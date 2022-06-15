Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi Feels TV Is Stuck; Due To OTT, Viewers Are Watching Korean Shows

Writer and producer Asit Kumarr Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. It has been running successfully for over 14 years now, and is one of the best sitcoms on television. But the producer feels that the challenge for TV is big as audience is evolving due to exposure to OTT and international shows.

Asit was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "It's a fact that Indian TV has in a way got stuck to a certain zone. Those who are innovating have succeeded but we can say more-or-less everywhere the format is the same. Due to OTT, the world has opened for the audience and they are watching US shows, Korean shows and what not."

He feels that the challenge for him is bigger. And ever since his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went on-air in 2008, there has been a lot of change in the thinking of the audience. This is a very big challenge for them and said that they can't change overnight. He added that they are evolving slowly as they need to understand that appointment viewing on television is changing and people are shifting towards OTT and digital platforms, where they can watch and binge at ease. However, he is hopeful that TV will change but slowly.TMKOC will soon complete 3,500 episodes and he has big plans. The producer said, "Our videos trend on social media, we have 13 million subscribers, we are most searched show on Alexa, we have an animation show Chhota Chashma for kids, and like in Hollywood, we are creating an entire universe with gaming, jingles, nursery rhymes, film and more."

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot

Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10

Asit, who is in Lucknow, said that their show makes people laugh but at the same time they are associated with social causes as well. He said that they are the ambassadors of the prime minister's initiative Swachh Bharat Mission and have actively participated in spreading the vaccination drive awareness. He mentioned that he met Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through NGOs to explore how they can associate with social initiatives through entertainment.