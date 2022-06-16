Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit On Fans Trolling Them For Playing With Their Emotions & Daya's Re-Entry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular longest-running sitcoms on television. The show has been in the news since a long time regarding Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani's re-entry. Recently, the makers had teased a promo, which hinted at Dayaben's re-entry.

Disha Vakani has been on a maternity leave and hasn't returned to the show since five years. Recently, she gave birth to her second baby and her re-entry on the show is doubtful. But recent promo speculated her return. Fans are disappointed as they feel makers are playing with their emotions and trolled them on social media. Recently, Asit Modi, the producer of the show has reacted to the same.

Asit mentioned that it is obvious for the fans to be disappointed as they are attached to the show. He assured that Dishaben will surely return, but it can't happen overnight. He said that since she has been away from the show for a long time now, her re-entry should be 'zabardast'.

He also said that if Disha herself returns to the show it is good for them as she is family. However, they are simultaneously auditioning for the character.

Asit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character. If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn't seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement."

He concluded by saying, "As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time."