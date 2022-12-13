Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans Say 'Dayaben Ko Wapas Lao' As Makers Share Disha Vakani's Throwback Pic

When it comes to entertaining the masses with rib-tickling episodes, no show can beat Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At a time when shows go off air within three months, TMKOC has managed to entertain the viewers for over fourteen years. The sitcom starring Dilip Joshi, which was launched in 2008, continues to remain a fan favourite. TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return since a long time. The rumours about her comeback surfaced once again after the makers shared a post featuring the actress on social media.

IS DISHA VAKANI RETURNING TO TAARAK MEHTA?

The official Instagram handle of the production house of TMKOC posted throwback photos of the cast, asking the fans to share love for the 'iconic pairs' of the show. One of the pictures featured Disha Vakani, who has been missing from the show since the past five years.

Disha Vakani can be seen doing her iconic 'Hey Maa, Mataji' pose in the photo. She flashed her million-dollar smile while posing with her on-screen husband for the camera. Dressed in her evergreen saree, the actress beamed with joy, making the fans nostalgic.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, urging the production house to bring back Disha Vakani as Dayaben. One user wrote, "Dayaben ko wapas lao" while another commented, "The show is incomplete without Dayaben."

The post sparked rumours about Disha'a return as netizens wondered if the actress is making a comeback after five long years.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in September 2017, two months before giving birth to a baby girl. While the production house tried its best to convince her to make a return to the show, the actress didn't give her approval.

TAARAK MEHTA WINS BIG AT ITA AWARDS 2022

The sitcom bagged two awards at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 that were held in Mumbai on Sunday (December 11). While Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal won the award for Best Actor (Comedy), Asit Modi was honoured with the award for Best Comedy Show.

Will makers bring back Dayaben's character? Only time will tell.