Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Shailesh Lodha Quitting Show? Here's What Producer Asit Modi Has To Say!

SAB TV's popular and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news of late regarding Shailesh Lodha's exit. There have been rumours that Shailesh is not been happy with his track in the show and feels that his dates are not being used well.

While Shailesh hasn't given any statement, a source was quoted by BT as saying, "Shailesh bhai does not have a track since the past few weeks and so he has not shot for the show. But, we are not aware if he is planning to quit. There are few issues and he is trying to sort them out with the producer. When you work for a show for more than 10 years, differences can crop up. Any individual will have issues in their day-today work life. But that does not mean they can't be sorted."



On the other hand, the producer of the show Asit Modi has now reacted to the rumours and said that he is not aware of the actor quitting the show. The producer also revealed that if there is any such development, he will talk about it. But as of now, his focus is on making the show entertaining.

Asit was quoted as saying, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta quit the show owing to issues with the production house. Recently, there were rumours of Raj Anadkat also wanting to quit the show. Regarding the same, Asit Modi said, "I am only focussing on the show and would not like to comment on anything else."