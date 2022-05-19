Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Shailesh Lodha Quitting Show? Here's What Producer Asit Modi Has To Say!
SAB TV's popular and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news of late regarding Shailesh Lodha's exit. There have been rumours that Shailesh is not been happy with his track in the show and feels that his dates are not being used well.
While
Shailesh
hasn't
given
any
statement,
a
source
was
quoted
by
BT
as
saying,
"Shailesh
bhai
does
not
have
a
track
since
the
past
few
weeks
and
so
he
has
not
shot
for
the
show.
But,
we
are
not
aware
if
he
is
planning
to
quit.
There
are
few
issues
and
he
is
trying
to
sort
them
out
with
the
producer.
When
you
work
for
a
show
for
more
than
10
years,
differences
can
crop
up.
Any
individual
will
have
issues
in
their
day-today
work
life.
But
that
does
not
mean
they
can't
be
sorted."
On the other hand, the producer of the show Asit Modi has now reacted to the rumours and said that he is not aware of the actor quitting the show. The producer also revealed that if there is any such development, he will talk about it. But as of now, his focus is on making the show entertaining.
Asit was quoted as saying, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."
After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta quit the show owing to issues with the production house. Recently, there were rumours of Raj Anadkat also wanting to quit the show. Regarding the same, Asit Modi said, "I am only focussing on the show and would not like to comment on anything else."