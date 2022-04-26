Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Issue Apology For Airing Wrong Information About Lata Mangeshkar's Song

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since its inception. Recently, the makers of the show issued an official apology after they inadvertently delivered the wrong information in one of their episodes.

In the show, the cast of the show were seen discussing iconic songs and indulging in a musical night. They mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic patriotic song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' instead of 1963.



After the episode was aired, the makers took to their official Twitter account to issue an apology and promised to be mindful in the future.

The makers shared a note and captioned it with folded hands emoji. The note read as, "We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today's episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon". However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love. - Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

The apology received mixed reaction by netizens. A fan wrote, "Wohhhh!!!! No problem sir. You show such things is a very big thing. Choti Choti galti chalti h sir.. We will still love you" another user commented, "Galtiyaan toh sabse hoti hai."

Also, many of them even called out the makers over deteriorating quality. While a few of them asked them to show the issues of the common citizens like they used to show before, some of them asked the makers to make a graceful exit. Take a look at a few comments.

Anshul A. Choudhary: That is fine, but before 2014, the way you used to raise the issues of common citizens like inflation, why don't you raise them now? Now why doesn't Mehta sahib speak on corruption at the end of the episode?

🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1SB4BhxnG — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 25, 2022

Tweetersaahab: Ab to aisa lagta h ki characters apni mimickry kar rahe h. Ab to Jethalal bhi funny nahi lagta, Mehta Sahab, Anjali samjhdar log the starting me wo bhi irritating ho gaye Tapu Sena to Koi Mil Gaya ke Rohit ki tarah hai, Body se badi ho gayi harkate wahi 10 saal ke bachcho wali.

Sachin Nikale: Don't apologise already many people have stopped watching this show the main title of this show is comedy and it can't be found nowhere these days. Many characters left the show its time for you to move on the story tooo ,the tapu sena looks like 28 years old.