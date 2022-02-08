Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Arrested, Questioned For 4 Hours; Released On Bail: Report

Munmun Dutta, who is seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got into controversy after she used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos last year. The actress had issued an apology at the time and an FIR was lodged against her in Hisar, Haryana. As per the latest report, Munmun Dutta was arrested and questioned regarding the same, and was later released on bail.

As per Dainik Bhaskar's report, police interrogated Munmun Dutta for four hours on Monday (February 7) and released her on bail later. The actress had to appear before the investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar as per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.



The report also revealed that on January 28, the TMKOC actress' anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar.

Notably, Munmun had used a casteist remark in one of her YouTube videos in 2021. When the video went viral on social media, the actress immediately trimmed the video, but by then it was too late! She had issued an apology saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word".

Her apology statement read as, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Second FIR Filed Against Munmun Dutta For Casteist Slur

She added, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down."

Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka & Other TV Celebs Mourn Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Munmun mentioned that she has utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and she sincerely apologised to people who have been hurt with the unintentional usage of the word. She concluded by saying that she sincerely regrets the same.