Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms That Daya Ben Will Be Back On The Show

Fans of the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been patiently waiting for the return of one of their favourite character, Daya Ben for many years now. There has been a lot of speculation about Disha Vakani’s comeback in the media, from time to time as well.

However, the makers of the popular sitcom have now decided to fulfil everyone’s wishes as they are planning to bring back the iconic character once again on the small screens. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared that they are in plans to bring back Daya Ben’s character.



He revealed, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi."

On being quizzed if Disha Vakani will return as Daya Ben, the producer said, "I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before."

It must be noted that Daya Ben's character has been missing from the show ever since Disha Vakani went on maternity break back in 2017. The actress gave birth to a baby girl and has not returned to show since then. However, she made a brief appearance for a special phone scene in October 2019.



Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been in the news recently after reports of Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta exiting the show surfaced in the media. However, the actors haven’t confirmed the news and the producers also have not yet opened up about any such developments.