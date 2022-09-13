Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sachin Shroff To Replace Shailesh Lodha As Taarak?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most-loved sitcom on television. The show has been in the news since a long time now. Previously, it was because of Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben's exit, and now it is the news for Shailesh Lodha AKA Taarak's exit.

There has been reports of the actors being replaced on the show. As per ETimes TV report, the production team has found Sailesh Lodha's replacement and he has already started shooting for the show. It is being said that Sachin Shroff has been roped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta and he will be replacing Shailesh Lodha on the show.

According to the report, Sachin has already shot for two days. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed about the same.

Meanwhile, the makers released a promo, in which, Taarak's wife Anjali refused to be a part of Ganesh Chaturthi's Rangarang program.

In the promo, the entire Gokuldham society is excited about celebrating the Ganpati festival and was seen talking about the Rangarang Karyakram, but Anjali bhabhi is upset as Taarak is not with them.

Anjali refuses to participate and is seen saying in Hindi, "I don't want to participate in the programme. Every time I used to participate in this program with Taarak, but now he is not there and I don't think I will participate in the Rangarang Karyakram." Everyone is shocked as Anjali runs away to her house crying.

