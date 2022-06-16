Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha Refuses To Comment On Quitting The Show

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a while now. Recently, there have been speculations that Shailesh Lodha, who is seen as the narrator of the show Taarak Mehta, has quit the show. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same either by the actor or by the producer Asit Modi.

Recently, it was also reported that Shailesh Lodha will be seen as a host of poetry show Waah Bhai Waah, which will be aired on Shemaroo TV. The promo of the same was also out. Recently, when Shailesh was asked about his exit from TMKOC, he refused to comment on it.

This happened at the launch of his new show Waah Bhai Waah. When asked if he is quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor refused to answer, and apparently, walked away.

Shailesh said, "Aaj hum yahan Waah Bhai Waah ke liye hain toh sirf uski he baatein karte hain. (Today, we are here for Waah Bhai Waah and let's talk about it)." Well, this shows 'daal mein kuch kaala hai'!

Earlier, about his exit a source had revealed to a leading daily that he has not been shooting for the show since past one month and has no plans to return. It was also said that he is not happy with his contract and feels that his dates are not properly used.

When Asit was asked about his exit, he remained clueless. He had said, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit On Fans Trolling Them For Playing With Their Emotions & Daya's Re-Entry

TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart

It has to be recalled that the show has been in the news for Dayaben's return. When the makers had released promo which hinted at Dayaben's return and audience got to know that Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Daya, might not return as she recently gave birth to her second baby, they felt that the makers are emotionally playing with them and trolled on social media. However, Asit clarified that Daya will surely return, but it won't happen overnight. Although they want Disha to return, they are simultaneously auditioning for the character. He mentioned that Daya will have a 'zabardast' entry.