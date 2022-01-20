Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha Trolled For Appearing On The Kapil Sharma Show; Here's Why!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show along with other poets like Sanjay Jhala, Mumtaz Naseem and Meeruthi. His appearance on Kapil's show has grabbed netizens attention as the actor has once criticised the show.

While the promos have been shared by the channel, netizens wondered how Shailesh could appear on a show which he once criticised. They trolled him for his hypocrisy and called him 'dogla'.

Take a look at a few comments!

One of the users wrote, "Shailesh loda bohut burayi kiya tha kapil ki show , aaaj usi show me agaya😂😂😂," another user commented, "Shailesh lodha kese agaya is show par yeh toh bohut burai karta tha iss show ki paisa ache ache ko badal deta hai."

A few others commented, "R a Shailesh ji yea kay kia apne jis show k baremai itna kuch boldia apne usi show mai ap chalegaye,""Ab ye bhi usi karyakram me ja rhe hain abhi ..... Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai" and "Sbke sb dogle h sale..."

For those who are unaware of what Shailesh said, here it is! He had said, "Main kuch karyakram dekhta hun toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek aisi dadi jo har vyakti ko choomna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shaadi ke liye betaab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko prataadit karta hai. Main uss karyakram mein kaam karta hu jismein ek beta haar baat pe apne baap ke paon chuta hai (I feel ashamed to watch some shows where the grandmother wants to kiss everyone, a bua is shown to be desperate to get married and the wife is harrassed by the husband. Instead I work in a show where the son touches his father's feet for everything)."

Coming back to TKSS promo, Kapil and Shailesh are seen pulling each others' leg over the money they make and the work they do. Other poets too have fun with Kapil and his team. Several fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to air on television.