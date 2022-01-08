Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on rise in India. Of late, several celebrities have tested positive for the virus. The latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 is Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Tanmay took to social media and revealed that even though he has been taking care of all the COVID-19 norms, he has tested positive for the virus. He urged all the people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested. He requested all his fans to take care and stay safe.

He shared a note on his Instagram that read as, "Hello all! Inspite of taking utmost care, I have been tested Covid-19 positive, requesting all who came in my close contact in last 2 - 3 days. Plz get tested for u n for the safety of ur loved ones....take care n stay safe plz."

Recently, Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Varun Sood, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Erica Fernandes and her mother, Ekta Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur tested positive for the virus.

While Arjun Bijlani shared a post recently after testing negative for the virus, Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta was back on sets after recovery.