Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Welcomes Sachin Shroff; Actor Talks About Joining The Show

As revealed earlier, it's now confirmed that Sachin Shroff will be replacing Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The team recently welcomed the Sachin who spoke about his character and his experience so far shooting for the show.

In a video, Asit Modi can be seen introducing Sachin as new Taarak Mehta and the latter too was all praise for his co-stars and revealed that he got a warm welcome from the team. He was also seen posing with his on-screen wife Anjali AKA Sunayana Fozdar.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sachin said that he will try his best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. He requested everyone to keep continuing to love the show and shower their blessings.

Talking about replacing Shailesh Lodha and if he is under any pressure to perform, he said, "I would say not just this character but whenever I step out for work, I am always a little nervous and anxious about my work. Every actor has that pressure to do good. I am getting a lot of inputs from our show's producer Asit Modi ji, our directors Malav and Harshad, Sunayana (Fozdar) is giving me brilliant inputs and everyone here is so sweet that they are trying their best that I am not under any kind of pressure yaa mera pressure kam hojaaye."

He added, "When I shared with Sunayana that I am feeling the pressure, she calmed me down and asked me not to worry. She told me 'don't worry, we will do our best and put in a lot energy'."

Talking about if he is nervous, he said that whenever they start something new, they get a jittery feeling and that's completely fine because if it's not there then they won't be able to give their 100 percent, and when they are nervous, they always strive to give their best. Sachin said that directors and Asit are guiding him and he is taking baby steps to get used to the character and get comfortable with it.

Although he has shot with other cast members of the show, he is excited and looking forward to working with Dilip Joshi, who is currently not in town. He said that when he gets to meet and shoot with him, he will definitely get to learn a lot from him.

(Images Source: Instagram)