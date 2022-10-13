    For Quick Alerts
      Taarak Mehta’s Director Malav Rajda Slams Reports Of Disha Vakani Having Throat Issues In Jethalal Style

      A recent media report about Disha Vakani developing throat cancer due to her special speaking voice in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went viral on social media. It must be noted that the actress who quit the popular sitcom used to speak in a peculiar voice for her character Dayaben on the show.

      However, Disha’s brother Mayur Vakani, who also plays her on-screen brother Sundar in the Sony SAB series, recently denied the reports and called them baseless in an interview with ETimes TV. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s director Malav Rajda has also slammed these rumours. He took to his social media account to reiterate that none of this is true whilst sharing a screenshot of one of the media reports.

      Malav strongly reacted against the reports in Jethalal style by calling it 'NONSENSE.' He wrote in his caption, "Like jethalal says....NONSENSE...News reporting is such a responsible job...it really amazes Me how at times it's so irresponsibly done...yaar such big news atleast cross check once...it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it...so to all her fans this is completely FALSE (sic)" Take a look at his post HERE

      Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi has been in search of a new actor to play Dayaben for quite some time now. It must be noted that Disha has not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. More recently, the actress welcomed her second child in May this year.

