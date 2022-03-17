Teejay Sidhu Gets Stranded At Airport With Her Three Daughters Due To Visa Issues, Ends Up Losing Her Calm

Lock Upp Contestant Karanvir Bohra’s Teejay Sidhu got stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with her three daughters. According to Teejay, the airport officials were unwilling to let her board the Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai despite having tickets for the same. She also claimed that the airline’s officials were being extremely rude to her.

Teejay narrated her ordeal to Times of India and said that she got stranded at the Delhi airport as she was informed that the visa of her two daughters expired in January 2022. However, Sidhu claimed that she had got all the visas of her children together.

She said, “How this happened is beyond my comprehension. I had got the visas for all my three kids together. What ruffled me further was that I was told that I need to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport.”

Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Reveals He Loves Being A 'Girl Dad'; Says She Is Lost With Him Being In Lock Upp

Lock Upp Contestant Karanvir Bohra Reveals He Is In Debt, Says 'Mere Jagah Koi Aur Hota Toh Suicide Kar Leta’

Teejay seemed livid with the actions and behaviour of the airport staff. She went on to add that they asked her to buy new tickets for herself in order to enter the airport premises. She was quoted as saying, "They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright- but can't they wait for a lady who has three little kids, one of whom is an infant? I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour. I want to see how they can throw me out."

For the uninitiated, Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra tied the knot in 2006 and are proud parents of three daughters, Vienna, Raya Bella, and Venessa.