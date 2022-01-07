Teerthanand Opens Up About Taking His Life, Says ‘My Ex-Partner, Mother And Sister Haven't Called’

Teerthanand, who has worked in several TV shows, tried to end his life due to financial woes and family problems. The actor-comedian, who worked alongside Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, was hospitalised after he consumed poison on the evening of December 27. He has now opened up about his family not being on talking terms with him for years in an interview.

Tirthanand told Aaj Tak, “I had consumed poison and I was in a serious condition. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”

Tirthanand also revealed that he acted in a film and a web series but is yet to be paid for his work. “I had done a film 'Pav Bhaji' for which I wasn't paid. I did a low-level web show for which no money came my way. The film's makers said that they are in the red. I have been out of work. Besides, my family does not associate with me. I have a daughter whom I cannot get in touch with,” he added.

In another interview with TOI, he shared that his ex-partner went to the US, met someone and tied the knot and has two kids with that guy. “Actually, we weren't married. Honestly speaking, she was not my wife. We were in a live-in and we had a daughter. She was a bar dancer. I met her in a show and she was dancing on stage. We got friendly and she told me that her family isn't in touch with her. I felt I was doing a good deed by marrying her,” said Tirthanand.

