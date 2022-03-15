Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Are Together Because Of Akasa Singh, Reveals Naagin 6 Actress

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other since a few months now. The duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they have been flaunting their romantic relationship on social media. Karan and Tejasswi's bond looks organic, but do you know that TejRan is together because of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akasa Singh.

Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra and singer Akasa Singh have teamed up for a new music video. Tejasswi Prakash is quite excited to see their music video. Recently, she was spotted outside Naagin 6 sets, where she was asked by the paparazzi about Karan and Akasa's song.

While interacting with the shutterbugs, Tejasswi Prakash said that Karan Kundrra and she are together because of Akasa Singh. The actress said, "You guys have to give them a lot of love because Sunny and Ladoo are together only because of Sasa (Akasa)." Well, Karan and Akasa's song is yet to release, however, Teja has already watched the song and she loved the same.

For the unversed, Akasa Singh had noticed Karan Kundrra's special feelings for Tejasswi Prakash in the Bigg Boss 15 house. A few days ago, Kundrra's parents had visited Tejasswi Prakash's house to meet her family. Though there were speculations that they got engaged during that meet, it was later rubbished by the actors.

The couple is currently spending a lot of time together and believes in exploring their lovely bond for each other. They are currently focusing on their respective careers, and are looking forward to taking their relationship to the next level. For the uninitiated, Karan was earlier in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar.