Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot Soon? Actor Opens Up About His Wedding Plans

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for quite a while now. After coming close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the couple has been giving major couple goals to their fans. Ever since they started dating each other, TejRan fans are curious to know about their wedding. They were often asked about the same, but they always remained silent on the questions about their wedding.

Recently, Karan Kundrra had an interaction with OTT Play when host Shardul Pandit asked the Dance Deewane Juniors host about his wedding plans. Interestingly, Karan's statement left everyone excited as he said that he could get married to Tejasswi Prakash soon.

Karan Kundrra said, "Jaldi hi honi chahiye. Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful. Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi." Looks like Karan is all set to get married to his ladylove Tejasswi, but she is currently very busy with the shoot of Naagin 6. If reports are to be believed, the show will go off-air in October 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, Karan and Tejasswi's kissing video had gone viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. The duo often hang out with each other, and despite getting love from their fans, they also get trolled by many haters for their PDA.

After all, their relationship has become a hot topic of discussion on the small screen as well as on social media. During Dance Deewane Juniors, judges as well as celebrity guests discussed about the duo's relationship and wedding plans. Hence, fans are also wondering when they will announce the date of their wedding.