Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Wedding To Happen Soon? Latter’s Parents Visit Naagin 6 Star’s House

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love for each other. After Bigg Boss 15, the couple often spotted together in the city and have been winning hearts with their amazing chemistry. As we all know, Tejasswi is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6, because of which, she couldn't spend much quality time with her beau Karan.

Yesterday, the couple had also visited one of the malls in Mumbai to buy some gifts for their parents. Interestingly, in the night, Karan Kundrra's parents were seen visiting their soon-to-be-bahu Tejasswi Prakash's house. Looks like TejRan's wedding could happen very soon.

The pictures of Karan Kundrra with his parents outside Tejasswi Prakash's house are going viral on social media, and fans are eager to know the reason behind this meeting. In the pictures, Karan was looking stylish in a casual white shirt and black jeans. On the other hand, his father was wearing a red t-shirt and white jeans whereas, his mother was seen in a black saree.

A few days ago, Tejasswi Prakash spoke about her bond with Karan's mother. She had told ETimes TV that they often have a gala time whenever they meet. She confessed that they both love each other. Moreover, the Naagin 6 star also said that Karan often gets jealous of seeing her close bond with his mother.

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship, the duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their lovely bond blossomed in the show, and fans started loving them for their amazing chemistry. After the show, Karan never misses any chance to spend time with his ladylove. Recently, they had featured in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.