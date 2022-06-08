Tejasswi Prakash Begins Pre-Birthday Celebrations With Fans, Leaves For Goa Along With BF Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most-talented actresses in the television industry. Although the actress had huge fan-following courtesy her shows like Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 to name a few, her fan-following increased with her Bigg Boss 15 stint. Her fans, who call themselves Teja Troops want to know every single update about the actress and even celebrate her success.

The Naagin 6 actress is all set to ring in her birthday on June 10, and she has already started her pre-birthday celebrations. All thanks to her fans!



In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Tejasswi is seen cutting a cake with her fans, who also brought her a gift. In the video, the actress looked pretty in an orange salwar suit. A fan can be seen holding a gift hamper that included a few flowers, chocolates and a mug. Teja can be seen cutting a cake and feeding it to her fans.

Meanwhile, this will be her special birthday, as she will be celebrating it with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The couple was spotted at airport as they left for Goa, apparently for her birthday celebration.

Tejasswi looked beautiful in white ruffled sleeves top paired with white pants, and had 'Ladoo' tote bag. She was seen rushing to airport as she was late. On the other hand, her boyfriend Karan looked dapper in a light shade kurta along with grey pants and mojris.

TejRan fans can't wait for actress' birthday celebration and their pictures. One of the fans commented on a video, "Yaay she's going with kk to celebrate her b'day❤️❤️❤️" and few others wrote, "Have a great birthday bae😍," "Tejuuuu happiest birthday in advance 😍❤️❤️" and "Have a great vacation Teja."

