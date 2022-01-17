Tejasswi Prakash's Brother Slams Report Of Krissh Being Her Secret BF; Krissh Says 'Stop Spreading False News'

Recently, there were reports that Tejasswi Prakash is faking her love with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra and is having a secret boyfriend outside the BB house. This speculation started doing the rounds after Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee talking about Tejasswi's boyfriend outside the house. Recently, ETimes TV revealed the name of Swaragini actress' boyfriend as Vinneet Khedekar aka Krissh.

The report suggested that he deleted all pictures with Tejasswi. However, there is a video in which Tejasswi was seen dancing and Krissh, who was sitting beside the actress' mother was watching her dance.



Apparently, this is not the same guy, who she had a terrible relationship with as she was claiming in the show. Meanwhile, when Krissh was asked if they were dating, he said, ""People assume. But that's not true. We are just friends."

After the news report spread like a wildfire, Krissh and Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar took to their social media to rubbish it!

Pratik clarified that Krissh is their cousin. He wrote on his Instagram story, "@krisshhhedekar is our cousin, do not make such false narratives."

Also, Krissh slammed the report and wrote on his Instagram story, "This is to clarify @tejasswiprakash and I are not dating. These are just rumours. @pratik_pgw and @tejasswiprakash are part of family. Stop spreading false news."

Meanwhile, Pratik was also quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "To clarify all the rumours that are floating around about Krish being Tejasswi's boyfriend is all false. He is our 2nd cousin and shares a very good rapport with Teja and I. Hope to now put a stop to all the rumours."