Tejasswi Prakash Buys A New Car; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Accompanies Her (SEE PICS)
Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success post Bigg Boss 15 win. The actress bagged Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6 and is super busy in shooting the show. She has also been doing a few music videos. Personally too, she is doing good as her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra is protective about her and both are in good space. The Naagin 6 actress bought Audi Q7, which costs Rs 1 crore on road in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures!
Karan Accompanies Teja
Her actor-boyfriend Karan accompanied her to the showroom. They did puja and were seen posing for shutterbugs.
Karan Gives A Peck On Teja's Cheek
Karan was seen giving a peck on Tejasswi's cheek as the couple posed for a picture, with her new car.
Actress On Getting New Car
In a video, a paparazzo is seen congratulating her and asked how she is feeling buying a new car, she said that she is feeling good. She also revealed that she wanted to take home the car on Gudi Padwa, but was busy shooting and came to take it today.
Tejasswi Wishes Everyone On Ramadan
She wished Happy Ramadan to everyone and said, "Apke roze acche se jaye, asani se jaye. Healthy rahiye, iftaari acche se khaiye." When asked if she is planning for a party at home she said that she has to go home, get ready and be back for the shoot.
Actress Doing Puja
In another video shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi is seen breaking a coconut in front of her new four wheeler.
Tejasswi's show Naagin 6 is doing quite well on online TRP chart. Although it is fluctuating on BARC chart, it is getting decent numbers. Recently, Rashami Desai had entered the show and fans loved watching ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rashami and Tejasswi together.