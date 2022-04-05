Tejasswi Prakash Buys A New Car; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Accompanies Her (SEE PICS)

Karan Accompanies Teja

Her actor-boyfriend Karan accompanied her to the showroom. They did puja and were seen posing for shutterbugs.

Karan Gives A Peck On Teja's Cheek

Karan was seen giving a peck on Tejasswi's cheek as the couple posed for a picture, with her new car.

Actress On Getting New Car

In a video, a paparazzo is seen congratulating her and asked how she is feeling buying a new car, she said that she is feeling good. She also revealed that she wanted to take home the car on Gudi Padwa, but was busy shooting and came to take it today.

Tejasswi Wishes Everyone On Ramadan

She wished Happy Ramadan to everyone and said, "Apke roze acche se jaye, asani se jaye. Healthy rahiye, iftaari acche se khaiye." When asked if she is planning for a party at home she said that she has to go home, get ready and be back for the shoot.

Actress Doing Puja

In another video shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi is seen breaking a coconut in front of her new four wheeler.

