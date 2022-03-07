Tejasswi Prakash Calls Her Mother Biggest Inspiration; Reveals Hers & Karan's Women's Day Celebration Plan

Tejasswi Prakash has been hitting the headlines ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress grabbed the trophy, and also bagged Naagin 6. She has been super busy shooting for the show and a few other projects. Recently, the actress opened up about Women's Day and revealed hers and her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra's Women's Day celebration plan. She also revealed that her biggest inspiration is her mother.

Talking about Women's Day, the actress told Pinkvilla that she thinks being born as a woman as a blessing, because women have so many things that they can contribute in terms of the society, nature, and every way possible- Be it just bringing life into this world, or just having the mental strength.

She feels that there is nothing that woman cannot do and said that she has been shooting late night/early morning that too in a jungle in the naagin attire. Tejasswi added that she hasn't taken a single day off ever since Bigg Boss 15 got over. She also added that Karan Kundrra keeps telling her that he doesn't know how she does it- the kind of strength she has, he would have gone crazy if he would have shot like her.

About her Women's Day plan, she told the entertainment portal, "I am planning on celebrating it with my mum. Also, me and Karan have planned on taking our mummas out, but it completely depends on the shoot. We are not sure, but it was my idea by the way."

She called her mother biggest inspiration, as she had a challenging life. She added that her mother had to take care of her and her younger brother, while her father was away for work in Saudi.

She concluded by saying, "I really do feel that she has had a challenging life. We didn't have my dad around, because he used to work in Saudi. She has survived all these years without my dad being around, and has really taken care of me and my younger brother. We have both grown up to be well educated and we both finished our engineering. In fact, Pratik's doing his masters now. I want to be something like what my mom has been for me. I don't know if that is even possible, but I am going to keep trying and if I am even 5 percent of what she is, that will be something."