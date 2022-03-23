Tejasswi Prakash Calls Karan Kundrra ‘Sweetu’ As He Makes Her Bed; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra know how to keep their fans updated with their daily activities. The duo never misses any chance to fulfil their fans' wishes, and we must say that TejRan fans also have abundant love for their favourite couple.

Ever since Bigg Boss 15 got over, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have often seen spending time with each other. Let us tell you, both the stars are very much busy in their respective work commitments, however, they always make sure to spend time with each other.

Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a video of her beau Karan Kundrra on her Instagram stories, in which the actor can be seen making her bed. In the video, Karan can be heard saying, "I was disgusted with your linen. I had to fetch these new things. I am redoing your life. This is for your own health."

Tejasswi Prakash reacts by screaming and saying, "Shut up! Are you the best boyfriend in the world or not! Such a sweetu." Eventually, Kundrra made her bed perfectly as Teja gave a clear glimpse of it and wrote, "Good job, Karan Kundrra."

Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently celebrated Holi at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's grand Holi bash in Mumbai. Their romantic pictures from the Holi celebration are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry.

Apart from that, Tejasswi and Karan also go on dinner dates quite often. A few days ago, his parents were spotted visiting his ladylove's house. The couple is currently enjoying their relationship and working on their respective careers. They were last seen in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Talking about their current projects, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role in Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is seen as a jailor in Lock Upp.