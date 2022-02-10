Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Hot Looking Girl’; Bigg Boss 15 Winner Regrets Calling Her ‘Aunty’

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines with her statement after winning the Salman Khan show. Her journey has been filled with a lot of ups and downs. The actress was also called an 'undeserving winner' by several netizens. Notably, Tejasswi bagged the upcoming Colors TV show, Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash never had a cordial relationship with co-contestant Shamita Shetty. In one of the episodes, Teja even called Shamita 'aunty' when the latter tried to give a back massage to the former's boyfriend Karan Kundrra. It has to be noted that Tejasswi was highly criticised for age-shaming Shamita Shetty. And now, after the show, she regrets doing the same and justified her action by calling it just a 'slang'.

In an interview with News18.com, Tejasswi was asked if she regrets using the term 'aunty' for Shamita. While replying to this question, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said that she regrets commenting on her age. The diva stated, "It was a slang term used at the moment. Have you seen Shamita? She's a hot-looking girl, who would actually call her an aunty? And the minute I felt that she didn't like it, I right away took it back."

Moreover, Tejasswi Prakash also said that she never created a scene inside the house when many people said several things to her. She also revealed that nobody apologized to her for their comments. The actress said, "There are many things that were said to me and I never made a big deal out of them. One needs to know the moment and what context and manner the remark was made in and though I apologized, there were never any apologies that came to me."

Well, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for her show Naagin 6. She also has a couple of Marathi films School, College Ani Life and Mann Kasturi Re in the pipeline. She is also reportedly approached for music videos opposite her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.