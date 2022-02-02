Tejasswi Prakash Clarifies Krish Is Family Friend & Yogita Is NOT Karan's GF; Reveals If Marriage Is On Cards

Tejasswi On Krish & Yogita

About Krish and Yogita the actress said, "Oh God, Krish is not my boyfriend and neither is Yogita Karan's girlfriend. She is a very sweet girl. Krish and I are family friends and have known each other since childhood."

Is Wedding On Cards?

Recently, Karan's father said that they will get Karan and Tejasswi married soon. Also, in the show, Karan had spoken about an astrologer, who said that he would settle down by March this year. When asked if marriage is on cards, she said, "It's not his plan. A pandit told him something. I don't know what the scene is, but I always took it as a joke. We have just come out of the house, and there is so much to talk about."

Tejasswi Says She & Karan Are Possessive

Tejasswi said that she is very possessive and she is proud of it. She added that she and Karan are 'shamelessly possessive,' and Karan too will agree with this. She said that they don't have any issue with it, nor should anybody else have!

Karan Kundrra Wants To Focus On Work & Get Married; Actor Meets Simba Nagpal On Naagin 6 Sets With Tejasswi

Gautam Gulati Explains Why Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 & Not Pratik Sehajpal & We Agree With Him!

Actress On Karan’s Cryptic Post

Post winning the trophy, Karan had shared a cryptic message saying 'he had lost faith in a lot of things but hopefully, not in himself'. When asked what he was referring about, Teja said that she wanted the final moment of lifting the trophy to be between her and Karan. She added that it would have been best moment. So Karan coming third was a shock for them as he had a beautiful journey on the show. She added that this doesn't mean Pratik didn't play well, but Karan was sure that if it was between the two of them, then she was going to win.

Teja said that Karan is happy that trophy finally ghar hi aayi (came home). She said, "Having said that, it is Karan Kundrra and he is a lot more than just that last moment we missed out on."