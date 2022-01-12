Tejasswi Prakash’s Co-Star Namish Taneja Reacts To People Calling Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra ‘Fake’

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its grand finale and fans are eager to know who will be the ultimate winner of the Salman Khan show. In the show, contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra came close to each other and fell in love. In the viral video from the madhouse, Tejasswi was seen confessing her love for Karan and said 'I Love You' to him. Well, TejRan fans loved their bond, however, on the other hand, several netizens call their love 'fake' on social media.

Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash's Swaragini co-star Namish Taneja came out in support of her. In conversation with India Forums, Namish said, "I follow the show for Tejasswi otherwise I used to see glimpses of the show. She is a co-star and a friend also. She is playing well and she has been entertaining since the very first day, given her 100 percent, 200 percent to actually. Whatever she has done, its all been good, it is all real and people like it. She has given her best and she deserves to win."

BB 15: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As She Says 'I Love You' To Him; TejRan Romantic Moments Go Viral

While reacting to people's comments over TejRan bond, the actor said, "Teja would not do it and she doesn't need to do such things to get famous. She has already done Khatron Ke Khiladi and proved herself with all the work she has done, what will she get with all this? If she was new in the industry, it could've been for the game, and whatever happened, it was natural and that's why she went ahead with it. It is not fake at all."

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship Ends? Twitterati Trend 'EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN'

Let us tell you, Salman Khan also praised Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's lovely bond in the house. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he also bashed Kundrra for ill-treating Tejasswi. After looking at a lot of ups and downs in Tejasswi and Karan's love story, fans are eager to see how are they going to keep their relationship outside the house.