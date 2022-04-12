Tejasswi Prakash Complains About Karan Kundrra's ‘Best Boyfriend’ Tag, Says She Wants ‘Best Girlfriend' Tag

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who commenced their romance last year when they met on Bigg Boss 15, have continued to paint the town red with their courtship outside the BB house. In a recent interview with Film Companion Tejasswi opened up about her beau Karan's 'best boyfriend’ tag and how she also wants to have the 'best girlfriend’ tag as well.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner complained about their fans calling Karan the 'best boyfriend’ and said, “At Nishant Bhatt's party, we got mobbed and he was obviously protecting me and then people are like Karan is so nice that he is protecting his girlfriend. So he gets to be the best boyfriend and I am like I do so much and you don't say anything about it. Mujhe best girlfriend ka tag hi nahi mila hai (I never got the best girlfriend tag)."

It must be noted that Karan went on his knees on Bigg Boss with a rose and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes. Since then, they have been often spotted together on outings. Meanwhile, Tejasswi was regularly being mobbed by shutterbugs and this resulted in Karan requesting the media to not follow her like that and as she is his girlfriend and he doesn't like it.

Kundrra said, "Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai woh meri girlfriend hai (It's not a joke to get into her house and car. Due to this, I have blackened her car's glass. I can't tolerate this...she is my girlfriend)." This led to Karan receiving a lot of appreciation from netizens, with many calling him the 'best boyfriend.’