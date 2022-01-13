Tejasswi Prakash Considered For Naagin 6; Makers Waiting For Bigg Boss 15 To Wrap Up!

Tejasswi Prakash became a household name with her show Swaragini. The actress surprised her fans by participating in Bigg Boss 15. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress has been one of the strong contenders on the show and has been in the news ever since the show started. It is being said that the makers of Naagin 6 are considering the actress to join the cast of the show.

A source revealed to TOI that the makers are keen on casting Tejasswi and are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up so that they can discuss the offer with her.

The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her."

Apparently, Ridhima Pandit and Maheck Chahal are already a part of the show. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Shivangi Khedkar was approached for the show, but she said that nothing is confirmed yet.

Recently, there were reports that several actors are being considered to play the male lead in the show. Apparently, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh, Tashan-E-Ishq's Sidhant Gupta and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya were apparently approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Reports also suggested that Pearl V Puri and Arjun Bijlani, who have been a part of previous seasons, might appear on the show. Also, Mouni Roy might do a cameo role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show.